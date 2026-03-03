Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Bulgaria

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 12:25
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Bulgaria

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Madam President,

    I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria.

    We are pleased with the current level of traditionally friendly relations and the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. Our bilateral relations are developing in a spirit of mutual respect and trust; cooperation spanning various fields is expanding day by day and being enriched with new content.

    Our high-level political ties create a solid foundation for cooperation in trade, economic, transport, humanitarian, and other spheres. The active interaction we demonstrate in the energy sector – one of the priority areas of our cooperation – is commendable.

    I recall with the fondest impressions our recent meeting in Munich and the exchange of views we held regarding the prospects for developing Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations.

    I believe that, by utilizing existing opportunities, we will continue to successfully pursue joint efforts aimed at strengthening interstate relations and expanding cooperation on both a bilateral and multilateral basis.

    I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the friendly people of Bulgaria – continued well-being and prosperity."

