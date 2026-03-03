Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Drones target fuel tanks at Duqm Commercial Port in Oman

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 12:18
    Drones target fuel tanks at Duqm Commercial Port in Oman

    A security source said that fuel storage tanks at Duqm Commercial Port in Oman were targeted by several drones, with one drone striking a fuel tank, Report informs via Times of Oman.

    Authorities confirmed that the resulting damage has been contained and no human casualties were recorded.

    The Sultanate of Oman strongly condemned the targeting and stated that it is taking all necessary measures to address the incident.

    Omanın Dukm limanında PUA yanacaq çənini vurub
    В порту Дукм в Омане БПЛА поразил топливный резервуар

