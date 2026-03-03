Drones target fuel tanks at Duqm Commercial Port in Oman
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 12:18
A security source said that fuel storage tanks at Duqm Commercial Port in Oman were targeted by several drones, with one drone striking a fuel tank, Report informs via Times of Oman.
Authorities confirmed that the resulting damage has been contained and no human casualties were recorded.
The Sultanate of Oman strongly condemned the targeting and stated that it is taking all necessary measures to address the incident.
Latest News
13:00
Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikesOther countries
12:56
Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix beginsFormula 1
12:56
Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm portOther countries
12:53
MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisisOther countries
12:52
Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architectureEnergy
12:51
Top member of Iran's Quds Force killed in Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, IDF saysOther countries
12:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and HousingForeign policy
12:31
Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situationForeign policy
12:28