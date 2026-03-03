Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijani ombudsman calls for new support mechanisms to address AI's labor impact

    Social security
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 12:10
    Azerbaijani ombudsman calls for new support mechanisms to address AI's labor impact

    In recent years, the rapid development of information technologies, especially the widespread application of artificial intelligence across all fields, has significantly impacted the realization of the right to obtain information, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said while presenting her report on her 2025 activities at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    She noted that this situation necessitates the improvement of legal regulations and the implementation of new security mechanisms, particularly regarding the protection of personal data, as well as other data whose acquisition is restricted by law:

    "Taking these into account, it is extremely important to identify priority directions in this field, improve the normative-legal framework, strengthen measures for proper use of and control over digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and implement educational programs for developing digital literacy and information security culture."

    The Ombudsman believes that in order to ensure the right to obtain information more effectively, it is advisable to eliminate the restriction by making corresponding amendments to the norm in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Right to Obtain Information" that limits the ability of individuals to obtain personal data about themselves from natural monopoly entities through information requests.

    "Taking into account the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence on the mechanisms of implementation and protection of labor rights, as in all other fields, it is extremely necessary to study the labor market by regions for the purpose of preparedness for technological changes, to develop a collective action plan aimed at protecting workers' rights, and to create support mechanisms for persons who will be laid off or will face adaptation difficulties as a result of the application of artificial intelligence. In this regard, improving the legislation is one of the key conditions," Aliyeva said.

