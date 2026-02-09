Israeli envoy: Cybersecurity - strategic pillar for economic resilience, technological devt

The joint initiative implemented by Azerbaijan and Israel reflects a shared understanding that cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical field, but a strategic pillar for national security, economic resilience, and technological development, said Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, during the 6th graduation ceremony of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, Report informs.

The ambassador emphasized that the Center carries a very special significance, noting that it is not only a training institution, but also a symbol of vision, investment in people, and belief in the power of knowledge.

He stressed that the center's achievements speak for themselves, highlighting the training of hundreds of specialists and their placement in key positions across the public and private sectors as a remarkable success.

According to Kraus, these results demonstrate that Azerbaijan is building not only infrastructure, but also human capital of the highest standard.