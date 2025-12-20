US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another month
Other countries
- 20 December, 2025
- 17:47
US forces may continue carrying out strikes against Islamic State (IS) positions in Syria for several more weeks, according to sources cited by NBC News.
Report, quoting Interfax, said two US officials indicated that operations against the militants could last from several weeks up to a month.
According to the information, recent US strikes in Syria targeted sites where Islamic State was attempting to rebuild its capabilities. The US military aims to eliminate these forces and destroy the group"s infrastructure on a large scale.
Jordan"s air force later confirmed its participation in the operation, with Jordanian aircraft striking Islamic State positions in southern Syria in support of US military actions.
Latest News
17:54
Zelenskyy hopes frozen Russian assets will be used in Ukraine's favorOther countries
17:47
US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another monthOther countries
17:34
Photo
First train delivering Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia reaches destinationForeign policy
17:22
Azerbaijani PM, Montenegro's foreign minister mull expanding bilateral cooperationForeign policy
17:11
Central Asia–Center gas pipeline disrupted in Russia's Volgograd regionOther countries
17:10
Azerbaijan raises cement exports in January–NovemberBusiness
16:52
Erdogan: Türkiye's defense exports rise 30% since start of yearOther countries
16:36
Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Türkiye in January–SeptemberFinance
16:24