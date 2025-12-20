Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another month

    Other countries
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 17:47
    US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another month

    US forces may continue carrying out strikes against Islamic State (IS) positions in Syria for several more weeks, according to sources cited by NBC News.

    Report, quoting Interfax, said two US officials indicated that operations against the militants could last from several weeks up to a month.

    According to the information, recent US strikes in Syria targeted sites where Islamic State was attempting to rebuild its capabilities. The US military aims to eliminate these forces and destroy the group"s infrastructure on a large scale.

    Jordan"s air force later confirmed its participation in the operation, with Jordanian aircraft striking Islamic State positions in southern Syria in support of US military actions.

    United States Islamic State Syria military operations Jordan
    ABŞ Suriyada İŞİD-in mövqelərinə zərbələri daha bir neçə həftə davam etdirə bilər
    США могут еще месяц продолжать удары по позициям ИГИЛ в Сирии

    Latest News

    17:54

    Zelenskyy hopes frozen Russian assets will be used in Ukraine's favor

    Other countries
    17:47

    US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another month

    Other countries
    17:34
    Photo

    First train delivering Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia reaches destination

    Foreign policy
    17:22

    Azerbaijani PM, Montenegro's foreign minister mull expanding bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:11

    Central Asia–Center gas pipeline disrupted in Russia's Volgograd region

    Other countries
    17:10

    Azerbaijan raises cement exports in January–November

    Business
    16:52

    Erdogan: Türkiye's defense exports rise 30% since start of year

    Other countries
    16:36

    Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Türkiye in January–September

    Finance
    16:24

    Jordanian Air Force strikes Islamic State targets in Syria

    Other countries
    All News Feed