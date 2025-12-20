US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another month

US forces may continue carrying out strikes against Islamic State (IS) positions in Syria for several more weeks, according to sources cited by NBC News.

Report, quoting Interfax, said two US officials indicated that operations against the militants could last from several weeks up to a month.

According to the information, recent US strikes in Syria targeted sites where Islamic State was attempting to rebuild its capabilities. The US military aims to eliminate these forces and destroy the group"s infrastructure on a large scale.

Jordan"s air force later confirmed its participation in the operation, with Jordanian aircraft striking Islamic State positions in southern Syria in support of US military actions.