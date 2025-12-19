Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 19:46
    Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

    The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the special quarantine regime across the territory of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

    Under the decree, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on April 1, 2026.

    special quarantine regime Cabinet of Ministers
    Azərbaycanda xüsusi karantin rejiminin müddəti uzadılıb
    В Азербайджане продлен срок действия особого карантинного режима

    Latest News

    20:57

    Court proceedings against Armenian citizens continue with final statements from accused

    Incident
    20:48
    Photo

    Books highlighting Azerbaijan's victory in Patriotic War presented in Ankara

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    20:16

    Azerbaijan, US hold first meeting of Working Group to develop Charter on Strategic Partnership

    Foreign policy
    20:05
    Photo

    AnewZ's documentary about Vardanyan screened in Baku

    Media
    19:55

    AnewZ Director: Film on Vardanyan features interviews with respondents from Armenia

    Media
    19:46

    Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    19:25

    Norway approves $8.2 billion in aid to Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:08

    Baku marks 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage List

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed