Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 19 December, 2025
- 19:46
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the special quarantine regime across the territory of Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
Under the decree, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on April 1, 2026.
