The Nizami Cinema Center in Baku hosted the screening of The Oligarch's Design, a documentary from the investigative journalism series by AnewZ.

According to Report, the event was attended by lawmakers, media executives, and prominent figures from the socio-political sphere.

The documentary The Oligarch's Design draws on publicly available information and international research, exposing the financial network known as the Troika Laundromat, through which billions of dollars were moved via offshore structures.

One of the central narratives of the film is a chronology of events surrounding Ruben Vardanyan's 2022 announcement to renounce his Russian citizenship, his subsequent relocation to Karabakh, and his appointment within the self-proclaimed separatist regime.

The film also explores the Aurora Foundation, featuring interviews with representatives of the platform, which involved prominent figures from around the world over many years.