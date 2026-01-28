Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 19:52
    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Lithuania will prioritize investing in air defense reinforcement when allocating money from the 6.3 billion euro loan provided by the EU, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė told to journalists, Report informs.

    The prime minister stressed that air defense is an undoubted priority.

    The head of government noted that the matter has been coordinated with military command: "At the end of last year, we discussed everything in detail and outlined our strategic directions for air defense."

    Earlier Lithuania received a 6.3 billion euro loan by decision of the European Commission as part of the EU military program SAFE (Security Action for Europe).

