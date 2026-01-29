Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss rail transport cooperation

Azerbaijan and Georgia held talks on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in rail transport, Georgia's Report bureau said.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, Tamar Ioseliani, Georgia's deputy minister of economy and sustainable development, and Lasha Abashidze, chief executive of Georgian Railways.

The sides underscored the importance of boosting the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and continuing successful cooperation to attract additional cargo volumes.

They also noted that an agreement signed between Georgian Railways and Azerbaijan Railways is of significant importance for regional economic cooperation and the development of rail infrastructure.