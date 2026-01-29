Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss rail transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 14:52
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss rail transport cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Georgia held talks on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in rail transport, Georgia's Report bureau said.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, Tamar Ioseliani, Georgia's deputy minister of economy and sustainable development, and Lasha Abashidze, chief executive of Georgian Railways.

    The sides underscored the importance of boosting the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and continuing successful cooperation to attract additional cargo volumes.

    They also noted that an agreement signed between Georgian Railways and Azerbaijan Railways is of significant importance for regional economic cooperation and the development of rail infrastructure.

    Azerbaijan Railways Georgian Railways rail transport cooperation
    Gürcüstan və Azərbaycan dəmir yolu sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили сотрудничество в ж/д сфере

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed