Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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    Azerbaijan, China mull investment opportunities in energy projects

    Economy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 14:29
    Azerbaijan, China mull investment opportunities in energy projects

    Azerbaijan and China have discussed opportunities for participation in potential investment projects in the energy sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said Wednesday, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with He Shiyou, Executive Vice President of Power China Resources Ltd., we discussed the implementation status of the solar power plant project in Hajigabul district, being carried out jointly with SOCAR Green, as well as the next steps in this regard. We also exchanged views on opportunities to participate in potential investment projects in the energy sector," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Mikayil Jabbarov SOCAR Green
    Azərbaycan və Çin enerji sahəsində investisiya imkanlarını müzakirə ediblər
    Микаил Джаббаров обсудил с PowerChina инвестпроекты в энергосекторе

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