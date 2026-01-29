Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    FT says Azerbaijan's gold-buying strategy ranks among most successful for sovereign investors

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 14:36
    FT says Azerbaijan's gold-buying strategy ranks among most successful for sovereign investors

    Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the world"s largest buyers of gold, second only to China, according to an analysis by the Financial Times based on UK export data.

    According to Report, the British newspaper noted that Azerbaijan ranks second in an informal list of global "gold whales," a position occupied by a far less obvious player than traditional large reserve holders.

    The Financial Times highlighted the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), which manages assets of about $70 billion, as having pursued an extensive diversification strategy in recent years, sharply increasing its exposure to gold. At the same time, the fund has continued to invest in landmark overseas real estate, including properties such as 78 St James's Street in London, 8 Place Vendôme in Paris and Gallery Actor in Moscow.

    The publication placed particular emphasis on gold. The share of the precious metal in SOFAZ's asset structure rose to 38.2% at the end of 2025 from 20.6% a year earlier. The increase was driven not only by higher global gold prices: the fund's gold holdings expanded to 200 tons by the end of 2025 from 146.6 tons at the end of 2024.

    "For years, SOFAZ has been one of the most transparent of sovereign wealth funds in terms of its asset ownership and the managers it employs," the article said.

    Returns recalculated by the Financial Times appear significantly stronger, to the extent that they could rival - or even surpass - the performance of Norway's Government Pension Fund or New Zealand's Super Fund, according to the author.

    According to FT, SOFAZ's total portfolio return including on gold was estimated at 5.3% in 2020 and exceeded 20% in 2025, the Financial Times said.

    As a result, Azerbaijan's strategy of aggressively building up gold reserves has been among the most effective approaches adopted by sovereign investors in recent years, even if this is not yet fully reflected in official reporting, the newspaper concluded.

    According to SOFAZ data, excluding gold, portfolio returns stood at 2.82% in 2020 and 6.2% in 2025.

    Azerbaijan SOFAZ gold
    FT: Azərbaycanın qızıl ehtiyatlarının artırılması strategiyası suveren investorlar arasında effektivliyi ilə seçilir
    FT: Стратегия Азербайджана по наращиванию золотых резервов - одна из самых результативных среди суверенных инвесторов

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed