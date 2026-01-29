Proposal made to create National Fund for Tourism Promotion in Azerbaijan

A proposal has been put forward in Azerbaijan to establish a National Tourism Promotion Fund.

Report informs, referring to the 2025 White Paper prepared by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), that AmCham experts recommend creating such a fund to more effectively promote Azerbaijan's tourism sector in international markets and to fully implement the country's tourism potential.

In their view, tourism promotion is currently concentrated mainly on Baku and a few popular destinations, while most regions are insufficiently represented in international marketing campaigns. This leads to an imbalanced distribution of tourist flows and limits the ability of regions to unlock their tourism potential.

AmCham experts propose financing the fund through small percentage contributions from hotels and restaurants across the country. The collected funds would be used for overseas advertising campaigns, participation in international tourism exhibitions, promotional activities on digital platforms, and attracting new markets. In their opinion, such a mechanism would enable the systematic development of tourism, promote regional destinations, and enhance the country"s global competitiveness.