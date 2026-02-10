US Vice President JD Vance: TRIPP project will bring historic transformation to region
- 10 February, 2026
- 08:06
The TRIPP Project will bring the historic transformation to the region, said Vice President of the United States of America James David Vance, who is currently on a visit to Armenia, Report informs via AZERTAC.
According to him, this project is going to open up a whole new world of trade, transit and energy flows in this region of the world.
"And it will create unprecedented connections between Armenia and its neighbors. Now that is great for the prosperity of the people of Armenia. But it is also great for the enduring project of peace. Because when you create these interconnected economies, energy sectors and so forth, it means that this region can have an enduring peace," he added.
