Starmer calls talks with Xi Jinping constructive and productive

Relations between the UK and China are in a good and stable state, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made this statement following his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Report informs via Sky News.

Starmer addressed the issue when talking about other areas of discussion, including illegal migration and trade.

He said: "We made some really good progress on tariffs for whisky, on visa-free travel to China and on information exchange and cooperation on irregular migration, focusing particularly on small boats and engine parts.

"So a very good constructive meeting with real outcomes and that's very much in our national interest."

Asked by broadcasters for more information, the prime minister said: "We've agreed that, on tariffs for whisky, we're looking at how they're to be reduced, what the timeframe is; visa-free travel, how far, how much and when that can start.

"And on the information exchange on small boats, the cooperation that we need."

For his part, Xi Jinping said that Beijing is actively considering the possibility of introducing a unilateral visa-free regime for the UK. He also called for expanding relations and contacts between the two countries.