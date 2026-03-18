Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azeri Light crude price dips in global markets

    Energy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:57
    Azeri Light crude price dips in global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude declined on global markets, dropping by $1.03, or 0.94%, to $108.16 per barrel, according to market sources, Report informs.

    Meanwhile, May futures for Brent crude were traded at $103.31 per barrel following recent auction results.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for Azeri Light also decreased by $1.01, or 0.95%, settling at $104.3 per barrel.

    Despite the decline, oil prices remain well above the benchmark set in Azerbaijan"s 2026 state budget, which is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti 1 %-ə yaxın ucuzlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти упала почти на 1%

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