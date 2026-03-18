Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries leave Armenia for Baku
Foreign policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 09:44
Representatives of the foreign ministries of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries from Armenia have traveled to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to a diplomatic source.
During their visit to Baku, the delegation will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.
Previously, representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries held a series of meetings in Armenia with government agencies, parliament, civil society, think tanks, and journalists. The discussions covered elections, regional security, and a number of common themes and values.
The delegation also visited the Armenian-Turkish border.
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