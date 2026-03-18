Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries leave Armenia for Baku

Representatives of the foreign ministries of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries from Armenia have traveled to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to a diplomatic source.

During their visit to Baku, the delegation will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Previously, representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries held a series of meetings in Armenia with government agencies, parliament, civil society, think tanks, and journalists. The discussions covered elections, regional security, and a number of common themes and values.

The delegation also visited the Armenian-Turkish border.