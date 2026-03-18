Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries leave Armenia for Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:44
    Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries leave Armenia for Baku

    Representatives of the foreign ministries of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries from Armenia have traveled to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to a diplomatic source.

    During their visit to Baku, the delegation will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

    Previously, representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries held a series of meetings in Armenia with government agencies, parliament, civil society, think tanks, and journalists. The discussions covered elections, regional security, and a number of common themes and values.

    The delegation also visited the Armenian-Turkish border.

    Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8)
    Şimali Baltik Səkkizliyi ölkələrinin XİN nümayəndələri Ermənistandan Azərbaycana yollanıblar
    Представители МИД стран Северо-Балтийской восьмерки отправились из Армении в Баку

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