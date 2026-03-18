Discussions on the Action Plan of the National Commission of Azerbaijan on the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) for 2026–2028 have been held in Baku, during which the opinions and proposals of commission members were heard, Report informs.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the discussion took place at the third meeting of the National Commission in the regional office in Baku.

The Chairman of the National Commission, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli presented the agenda, spoke about Azerbaijan's cooperation with ICESCO, and noted the particular importance of developing this relationship for the country.

The Secretary General of the National Commission and Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Culture, Farrukh Jumayev, presented a report on the activities of the Secretariat.

A presentation of the National Commission's website was also held.