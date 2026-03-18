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    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029

    Cultural policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:58
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029

    Discussions on the Action Plan of the National Commission of Azerbaijan on the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) for 2026–2028 have been held in Baku, during which the opinions and proposals of commission members were heard, Report informs.

    According to the Ministry of Culture, the discussion took place at the third meeting of the National Commission in the regional office in Baku.

    The Chairman of the National Commission, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli presented the agenda, spoke about Azerbaijan's cooperation with ICESCO, and noted the particular importance of developing this relationship for the country.

    The Secretary General of the National Commission and Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Culture, Farrukh Jumayev, presented a report on the activities of the Secretariat.

    A presentation of the National Commission's website was also held.

    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029
    Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull National Commission's Action Plan until 2029

    ICESCO National Action Plan
    Photo
    ICESCO üzrə Milli Komissiyanın 2026-2028-ci illərə dair Fəaliyyət Planı müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и ICESCO обсудили План действий Нацкомиссии до 2029г

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