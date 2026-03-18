There are potential leaders in Iran who could change the country"s course after a change in leadership, Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon said in an interview with CNN.

According to Report, he did not name any specific individuals.

"Today in Iran there are potential leaders who can lead the nation in the right direction, use resources for prosperity and infrastructure development, rather than sending ballistic missiles to all their neighbors and blocking the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Danon noted that a diplomatic settlement would become possible if new leadership is ready to change Tehran's policy.

"If the opportunity arises and we see someone who is truly ready to change course… We believe in diplomacy and understand that the next stage, after we reorient this regime, will be the use of diplomacy and peaceful measures," he added.