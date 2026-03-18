Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Israel's UN envoy: Iran has leaders capable of changing the country's course

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:38
    Israel's UN envoy: Iran has leaders capable of changing the country's course

    There are potential leaders in Iran who could change the country"s course after a change in leadership, Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon said in an interview with CNN.

    According to Report, he did not name any specific individuals.

    "Today in Iran there are potential leaders who can lead the nation in the right direction, use resources for prosperity and infrastructure development, rather than sending ballistic missiles to all their neighbors and blocking the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

    Danon noted that a diplomatic settlement would become possible if new leadership is ready to change Tehran's policy.

    "If the opportunity arises and we see someone who is truly ready to change course… We believe in diplomacy and understand that the next stage, after we reorient this regime, will be the use of diplomacy and peaceful measures," he added.

    Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East
    Dani Danon: İranda ölkənin kursunu dəyişməyə qadir liderlər var
    Постпред Израиля при ООН: В Иране есть лидеры, способные изменить курс страны

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