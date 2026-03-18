Araghchi: Iran to set new Strait of Hormuz rules after war
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 10:18
Iran plans to establish new rules for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz once the war with the US and Israel ends.
According to Report, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera in an interview that Iran does not target civilian sites in neighboring countries but is responding to US attacks with strikes on American bases in the Middle East.
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