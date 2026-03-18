Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Araghchi: Iran to set new Strait of Hormuz rules after war

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 10:18
    Araghchi: Iran to set new Strait of Hormuz rules after war

    Iran plans to establish new rules for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz once the war with the US and Israel ends.

    According to Report, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera in an interview that Iran does not target civilian sites in neighboring countries but is responding to US attacks with strikes on American bases in the Middle East.

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi: Hörmüz boğazında naviqasiya qaydaları müharibədən sonra dəyişdiriləcək
    Арагчи: После окончания войны введем новые правила прохода судов по Ормузскому проливу

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