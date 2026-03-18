Alakol Wellness project with Azerbaijani investment to kick off in Kazakhstan in Q4

In the Abai region of Kazakhstan, construction of the Alakol Health and Wellness Complex (HWC) with participation from Azerbaijani investors is planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2026, the Tourism Department of Abai Region told Report.

"Currently, work is underway to finalize the land plot, including selection and formal allocation of the territory in accordance with legal procedures. The project is at the pre-design stage. Final approval of the construction site and commencement of building works is expected in Q4 2026, provided that all necessary approvals are completed," the department said.

The preliminary investment volume for the project is estimated at approximately $20 million (10 billion tenge), subject to adjustment following the completion of design and cost documentation.

"The Azerbaijani side"s participation in the project is planned in the form of joint investments, with the possibility of establishing a joint venture. The final cooperation model is currently under negotiation," the department added.

The project is expected to be completed and operational within three years from the start of construction.

The Alakol complex will focus on sanatorium and resort treatments, rehabilitation, medical and wellness services, SPA and wellness offerings, hotel services, and tourism support.

"The project will create around 180 jobs. There will also be opportunities to involve foreign specialists, including from Azerbaijan, mainly during the launch phase and knowledge transfer, with priority given to local staff. Future expansion and additional investment initiatives involving Azerbaijani capital in the region are also being considered," the department noted.