Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:34
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    100.93

    - 2.11

    40.08

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    92.95

    - 3.12

    35.53

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,987.80

    - 43.60

    646.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,993.26

    46.85

    - 1,070.03

    S&P 500

    6,716.09

    16.71

    - 129.41

    Nasdaq

    22,479.53

    105.35

    - 762.46

    Nikkei

    55,101.88

    1 173.10

    4,762.40

    Dax

    23,730.92

    166.91

    - 759.49

    FTSE 100

    10,403.60

    85.91

    472.22

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,974.49

    38.52

    - 175.01

    Shanghai Composite

    4,052.16

    -30.87

    83.32

    Bist 100

    13,217.60

    260.88

    1,956.08

    RTS

    1,097.45

    - 11.70

    -16.68

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1541

    0.0046

    - 0.0204

    USD/GBP

    1.3364

    0.0058

    - 0.0109

    JPY/USD

    158.7900

    - 0.5000

    2.3400

    RUB/USD

    82.4180

    0.9315

    3.6680

    TRY/USD

    44.2160

    0.0209

    1.2598

    CNY/USD

    6.8808

    - 0.0034

    - 0.1082
    World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (18.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (18.03.2026)

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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.03.2026)

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