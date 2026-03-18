Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.03.2026)
Finance
- 18 March, 2026
- 09:34
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
100.93
|
- 2.11
|
40.08
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
92.95
|
- 3.12
|
35.53
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,987.80
|
- 43.60
|
646.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,993.26
|
46.85
|
- 1,070.03
|
S&P 500
|
6,716.09
|
16.71
|
- 129.41
|
Nasdaq
|
22,479.53
|
105.35
|
- 762.46
|
Nikkei
|
55,101.88
|
1 173.10
|
4,762.40
|
Dax
|
23,730.92
|
166.91
|
- 759.49
|
FTSE 100
|
10,403.60
|
85.91
|
472.22
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,974.49
|
38.52
|
- 175.01
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,052.16
|
-30.87
|
83.32
|
Bist 100
|
13,217.60
|
260.88
|
1,956.08
|
RTS
|
1,097.45
|
- 11.70
|
-16.68
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1541
|
0.0046
|
- 0.0204
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3364
|
0.0058
|
- 0.0109
|
JPY/USD
|
158.7900
|
- 0.5000
|
2.3400
|
RUB/USD
|
82.4180
|
0.9315
|
3.6680
|
TRY/USD
|
44.2160
|
0.0209
|
1.2598
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8808
|
- 0.0034
|
- 0.1082
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