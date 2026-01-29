Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Shares Lukoil rise up to 3.5% amid deal with Carlyle

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 14:05
    Shares Lukoil rise up to 3.5% amid deal with Carlyle

    Shares of Russia's PJSC Lukoil Oil Company rose by about 3.5% during trading on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data, Report informs.

    The share price rose following news of Lukoil's agreement with US company Carlyle regarding the sale of foreign assets.

    During the morning trading session, the company's shares gained 3.17%, reaching 5,385 rubles ($70.83) per share. Later, the growth accelerated, with the price climbing to 5,401 rubles ($71.04) per share, showing a 3.48% increase.

    LUKoil Carlyle shares
    "LUKOIL"un səhmləri "Carlyle" ilə razılaşma fonunda 3,5 %-ə qədər bahalaşıb
    Акции "ЛУКОЙЛ" выросли почти на 3,5% на фоне договоренности с Carlyle

