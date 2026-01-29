Shares Lukoil rise up to 3.5% amid deal with Carlyle

Shares of Russia's PJSC Lukoil Oil Company rose by about 3.5% during trading on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data, Report informs.

The share price rose following news of Lukoil's agreement with US company Carlyle regarding the sale of foreign assets.

During the morning trading session, the company's shares gained 3.17%, reaching 5,385 rubles ($70.83) per share. Later, the growth accelerated, with the price climbing to 5,401 rubles ($71.04) per share, showing a 3.48% increase.