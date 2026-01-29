Global gold production reached its highest level on record in 2025
In 2025, gold mining companies worldwide produced 3,670 tons of gold, an all-time high, Report informs referring to the World Gold Council (WGC).
Gold production increased by 0.6% year-on-year, surpassing the 2018 peak of 3,660 tons. At the same time, another 1,400 tons of gold were recovered through refining, a 2.9% increase from the previous year. This was the highest level since 2012.
On Thursday, exchange prices for gold hit a new all-time high, exceeding $5,600 per troy ounce.
