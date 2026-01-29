Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    AmCham: Azerbaijan needs to electrify 30% of bus fleet by 2030

    Infrastructure
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 14:19
    AmCham: Azerbaijan needs to electrify 30% of bus fleet by 2030

    In Azerbaijan, at least 30% of the bus fleet needs to be electrified by 2030 as part of the transition to green transport, as was reflected in the White Paper 2025 report of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), Report informs.

    The document notes that the development of environmentally friendly transport is directly related to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and aligns with the country's national climate commitments.

    AmCham experts emphasize that transport, especially in cities, remains one of the main sources of air pollution.

    The report also indicates that Azerbaijan has already taken steps to develop electric transport, including the launch of electric buses in Baku, tax and customs benefits for electric vehicles, as well as improved credit conditions.

    At the same time, AmCham believes that additional measures are needed to achieve the goals, including the development of charging infrastructure and attracting private investment.

    AmCham electric bus Azerbaijan green transport
    "AmCham": Azərbaycanda 2030-cu ilədək avtobus parkının 30 %-nin elektrikləşdirilməsinə nail olunmalıdır
    AmCham: К 2030 году в Азербайджане необходимо электрифицировать 30% автобусного парка

