Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    S. Korean ministers head to Washington to discuss bilateral trade

    Other countries
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 15:08
    S. Korean ministers head to Washington to discuss bilateral trade

    South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan has arrived in Washington, D.C., to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and discuss bilateral trade issues following President Donald Trump's announcement of plans to raise import tariffs on South Korea, officials said Thursday, Report informs via Yonhap News Agency.

    The visit comes as Trump announced earlier this week that he will raise "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea back to 25 percent, citing Seoul's lack of progress in the legislative process in ratifying a tariff deal between the two countries, which was finalized in October.

    Minister Kim told reporters upon arriving in the US capital that he will meet with Lutnick on Thursday (US time) to call for a "favorable" resolution to the ongoing situation and explain Korea's past efforts to uphold the trade deal.

    "As far as I understand, (the Trump administration) appears to be dissatisfied with how the domestic legislative process has been progressing," he said.

    "President Trump made remarks to that effect," added Kim, stressing that Secretary Lutnick, too, appeared to hold such a view when they spoke recently.

    The minister will also hold meetings with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other officials to discuss energy and resource cooperation between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources. It did not mention whether the two will discuss the US' natural gas project in Alaska.

    The US has renewed its pressure on Korea to participate in the Alaska project, with Trump saying last week that the US has secured funding for the project through trade deals with Korea and Japan.

    "We will work in close coordination with domestic industries and relevant government ministries to consult with the US side on resolving pending trade issues and continuing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Kim said in a press release.

    Seoul's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo was scheduled to depart for Washington later Thursday for talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer over the tariff issue.

    South Korea United States Kim Jung-kwan US tariffs
    Cənubi Koreyanın ticarət naziri Vaşinqtona gedib
    Министр торговли Южной Кореи прибыл в Вашингтон для обсуждения торговых пошлин

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed