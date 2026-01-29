S. Korean ministers head to Washington to discuss bilateral trade

South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan has arrived in Washington, D.C., to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and discuss bilateral trade issues following President Donald Trump's announcement of plans to raise import tariffs on South Korea, officials said Thursday, Report informs via Yonhap News Agency.

The visit comes as Trump announced earlier this week that he will raise "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea back to 25 percent, citing Seoul's lack of progress in the legislative process in ratifying a tariff deal between the two countries, which was finalized in October.

Minister Kim told reporters upon arriving in the US capital that he will meet with Lutnick on Thursday (US time) to call for a "favorable" resolution to the ongoing situation and explain Korea's past efforts to uphold the trade deal.

"As far as I understand, (the Trump administration) appears to be dissatisfied with how the domestic legislative process has been progressing," he said.

"President Trump made remarks to that effect," added Kim, stressing that Secretary Lutnick, too, appeared to hold such a view when they spoke recently.

The minister will also hold meetings with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other officials to discuss energy and resource cooperation between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources. It did not mention whether the two will discuss the US' natural gas project in Alaska.

The US has renewed its pressure on Korea to participate in the Alaska project, with Trump saying last week that the US has secured funding for the project through trade deals with Korea and Japan.

"We will work in close coordination with domestic industries and relevant government ministries to consult with the US side on resolving pending trade issues and continuing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Kim said in a press release.

Seoul's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo was scheduled to depart for Washington later Thursday for talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer over the tariff issue.