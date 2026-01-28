President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 900th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani, Report informs.

    Under the order, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, will develop and implement a plan of events dedicated to the anniversary of Khagani Shirvani, a prominent figure in Azerbaijani literature. The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing issues arising from the order.

    Xaqani Şirvaninin 900 illik yubileyi qeyd ediləcək - SƏRƏNCAM
    В Азербайджане отметят 900-летний юбилей Хагани Ширвани

