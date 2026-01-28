Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved
- 28 January, 2026
- 20:44
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the "Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia," Report informs.
Under the order, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the implementation of the agreement's provisions. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to notify the Government of Georgia upon completion of the internal procedures required for the agreement"s entry into force.
The agreement was signed on November 21, 2025, in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi.
