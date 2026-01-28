Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China during his official visit to Chinaç Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry noted in a post on X that the museum provides valuable information about the historical periods and governance experience that have shaped China's modern development.

Jeyhun Bayramov left words of gratitude in the guest book, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening cooperation within the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China.

In his account on the social network X, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that it was a great honor for him to visit the Museum of the Communist Party of China, which clearly reflects the rich history, vision and achievements of the Chinese people.

"The visit provided valuable information about China's development path and national revival. Thank you for the excellent tour!", wrote the minister.