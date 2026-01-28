Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 19:28
    Iran's mission to the UN has announced that Tehran is ready for dialogue with the US, Report informs with reference to a post on the mission's X page.

    "Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives. Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests-BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!" reads the post.

    US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with a new attack if it refuses to sign the nuclear agreement. At the same time, the US President hopes that Tehran will agree to a fair and equal deal that ensures Iran will not possess nuclear weapons. He has also emphasized that time is running out for making a decision.

    Iran
    İran ABŞ ilə dialoqa hazırdır
    Иран заявил о готовности к диалогу с США

