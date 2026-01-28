Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

The Cabinet of Ministers of Lithuania approved the extension of restrictive measures against Russia and Belarus until the end of 2027, Report informs via Lithuanian media.

In April 2023, Lithuania passed a law providing for sanctions against states whose actions have a negative impact on the security of Ukraine. Initially, the law was in effect until May 2, 2026.

The explanatory note to the draft indicates that the extension of measures is related to the current situation in the region, as well as the need to maintain measures aimed at ensuring security and stability.

The extension of the law will allow Lithuania to continue applying restrictions to citizens and companies of Russia and Belarus as part of national policy, the statement notes.