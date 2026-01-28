President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will make an official visit to Ankara on January 29, Report informs, citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

    As part of the visit program, the fourth meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council will be held under the chairmanship of the heads of the two states.

    The negotiations will focus on further expansion of Turkish-Uzbek relations of comprehensive strategic partnership. Special attention is planned to be paid to the development of political dialogue, increasing trade volumes, promoting cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy, and strengthening transport interconnectivity.

    Continuing active cultural and humanitarian exchange will also be discussed. The parties will exchange views on current aspects of the international and regional agenda.

    Following the high-level talks, a package of bilateral documents are expected to be signed. In addition, the leaders of the two countries will participate in a number of humanitarian events.

