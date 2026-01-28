Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed strengthening economic cooperation during a telephone conversation, Report informs with reference to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

