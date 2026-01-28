Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 20:27
    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed strengthening economic cooperation during a telephone conversation, Report informs with reference to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    "DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke on the telephone this evening with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov. They discussed strengthening economic cooperation, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, and agreed to maintain close contact," the ministry said in a post on X.

    Mohammad Ishaq Dar Mikayil Jabbarov Pakistan economic cooperation
    Azərbaycan və Pakistan iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın gücləndirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Пакистан обсудили укрепление экономического сотрудничества

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed