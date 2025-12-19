AnewZ Director: Film on Vardanyan features interviews with respondents from Armenia

The documentary film The Oligarch"s Design about Ruben Vardanyan includes interviews with three respondents from Armenia, AnewZ Executive Director Rufat Hamzayev said ahead of the channel"s screening of the documentary.

Report quotes him as saying the film took 11 months to produce, involving around 100 staff members in the filming process. Shooting took place in eight countries, including Armenia. "In the documentary, we gave a voice to three respondents from Armenia," he said.

Rufat Hamzayev emphasized that the film meets all standards of international investigative journalism. He added that the documentary addresses issues of demonstrating political influence under the guise of humanitarian activity, in the context of Ruben Vardanyan"s work. "It concerns the discrepancy between the image he tried to create and the image reflected through what he actually does," he concluded.