Norway approves $8.2 billion in aid to Ukraine

Norway's parliament has approved $8.2 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

"We are grateful to Norway for its long-term military and civilian support, which demonstrates true leadership, commitment, and strategic reliability," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the parliament, and all of Norway

He said such contributions strengthen Ukraine's ability to withstand Russian aggression and Ukraine will continue to receive support from its allies.

"Each such act of support is a nail in the coffin of Russia's plans to drown Europe in fear and inaction," he said.