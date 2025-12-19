Azerbaijan, US hold first meeting of Working Group to develop Charter on Strategic Partnership

The first full-fledged meeting of the Strategic Working Group to develop the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America was held online.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Report that the Strategic Working Group was chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov from the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter from the US side.

During the meeting, the current state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation in the areas of regional connectivity, including energy, trade and transit, economic investment including artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, as well as defense, security and counterterrorism, declared as priorities within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding to develop the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed between the two states within the framework of 8 August Washington Peace Summit, were discussed. The bilateral contacts and discussions held separately in the aforementioned areas after the 8 Augustmeeting were highly appreciated.

An exchange of views was held on the text of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, which will determine mutually beneficial directions of cooperation in these and other crucial areas, and the importance of agreeing on the document within a short period of time was emphasized.

An agreement was reached on the dates and agenda of the next meeting of the Strategic Working Group.