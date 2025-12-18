Azerbaijan introduces new museum fees for foreign visitors

Starting January 1, new entrance fees will apply for foreign citizens at several reserves and museums under the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, referring to the Reserve Management Center, ticket prices for foreigners will rise to 15 manat (around $8.70) from 9 manat (around $5.20) for attractions including Yanardag, Ateshgah Temple, Kish, the Sheki Khan Palace, and the Diri Baba Mausoleum.

Discounted combination tickets are also available: a joint ticket for Yanardag and Ateshgah will cost 25 manat ($14,71), while a ticket including the Mud Volcano Tourist Complex will be 35 manat ($20,59). Tickets are valid for 72 hours from first use and are for one person.

Entry fees for Azerbaijani citizens remain unchanged. Free access is provided to persons with disabilities, minors, schoolchildren, war veterans and their first-degree relatives, as well as first-degree relatives of martyrs. Children under 12 of foreign visitors also enter free.