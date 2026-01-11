Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans

    The EU is working on sanctions against American companies over US President Donald Trump's plans to acquire Greenland, The Sunday Telegraph noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the paper, "technology giants such as Meta, Google, Microsoft and X could be restricted from operating on the continent, as could American banks and financial firms."

    The newspaper points out that "a more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere."

    KİV: Aİ Trampın Qrenlandiyanı ilhaq etmək planlarına görə ABŞ-yə sanksiyalar hazırlayır
    СМИ: ЕС готовит санкции против США из-за намерений Трампа присоединить Гренландию

