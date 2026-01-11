EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans
- 11 January, 2026
- 17:10
The EU is working on sanctions against American companies over US President Donald Trump's plans to acquire Greenland, The Sunday Telegraph noted, citing sources, Report informs.
According to the paper, "technology giants such as Meta, Google, Microsoft and X could be restricted from operating on the continent, as could American banks and financial firms."
The newspaper points out that "a more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere."
