Washington may lift more sanctions against Venezuela next week — US Treasury chief
- 11 January, 2026
- 16:50
The US authorities may additionally lift some of the sanctions previously imposed on Venezuela to facilitate the sale of Venezuelan oil on the global market, Reuters news agency quoted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as saying, Report informs.
"We're de-sanctioning the oil that's going to be sold," Bessent said.
The US official said in response to a question about when more sanctions could be removed from Venezuela: "It could be as soon as next week." However, Bessent did not specify the exact dates.
