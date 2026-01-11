Kazakhstan frees nearly 2,900 under constitution anniversary amnesty

The authorities of Kazakhstan released more than 2,000 people under amnesty in connection with the 30th anniversary of the republic's constitution, the Penitentiary Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan said, Report informs via Sputnik Kazakhstan.

According to the committee, the amnesty covered a total of 11,000 convicts.

The Penitentiary Committee said that 2,888 people have been released from punishment, including women and minors, and sentences have been reduced for more than 7,600 convicts.

The committee added that a whole range of support measures was organized for the pardoned individuals, helping them with employment and providing social, psychological, and consulting assistance.

The 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was celebrated on August 30, 2025. On the same day, the president of the country signed the Law on Amnesty.