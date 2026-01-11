Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan

    • 11 January, 2026
    • 16:33
    American President Donald Trump issued instructions to the US Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to draft a detailed plan regarding a possible invasion of Greenland, UK-based daily The Mail on Sunday noted citing its sources, Report informs.

    The daily stated that, according to the sources, "the President has asked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare the invasion plan."

    Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States.

    Even during his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

    Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's remarks earlier this week questioned Denmark's right to control the island as he stated that it should become part of the United States.

