    Other countries
    • 11 January, 2026
    • 17:50
    Netanyahu: Once regime in Tehran falls, Israel and Iran will become partners again

    Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel and Iran will become partners again after the regime in Tehran falls, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    "We are sending strength to the heroic and courageous citizens of Iran - and once the regime falls, we will do good things together for the benefit of both peoples," he says, according to Hebrew media reports.

    "We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny," Netanyahu continues as anti-regime protests in Iran continue to spread, along with a mounting death toll. "And when that day arrives, Israel and Iran will once again become faithful partners in building a future of prosperity and peace."

    Earlier today, the Iranian parliament's speaker threatened that Iran would strike Israel and US targets if the US attacks the country. Israel is on high alert for the possibility of any US intervention in Iran, Reuters noted.

