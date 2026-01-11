Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT

    Other countries
    • 11 January, 2026
    • 17:27
    US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT

    President of the United States Donald Trump ponders several options of delivering another strike against Iran, the New York Times daily noted, Report informs.

    "President Trump has been briefed in recent days on new options for military strikes in Iran as he considers following through on his threat to attack the country for cracking down on protesters," the daily reported citing its sources.

    "Trump has not made a final decision, but the officials said he was seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime's efforts to suppress demonstrations set off by widespread economic grievances," according to the US-based daily.

    President Donald Trump Iran strike
    KİV: Tramp İrana zərbələr üçün mümkün yeni hədəflər barədə məlumatlandırılıb
    NYT: Трампа проинформировали о возможных новых целях для ударов по Ирану

    Latest News

    17:50

    Netanyahu: Once regime in Tehran falls, Israel and Iran will become partners again

    Other countries
    17:41

    Iran warns it will hit US bases after Trump said considering strikes

    Region
    17:27

    US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT

    Other countries
    17:10

    EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans

    Other countries
    16:50

    Washington may lift more sanctions against Venezuela next week — US Treasury chief

    Other countries
    16:33

    US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan

    Other countries
    16:14

    Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Today, 979 tons of fuel shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

    Energy
    15:24

    Kazakhstan frees nearly 2,900 under constitution anniversary amnesty

    Region
    All News Feed