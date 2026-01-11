US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT

President of the United States Donald Trump ponders several options of delivering another strike against Iran, the New York Times daily noted, Report informs.

"President Trump has been briefed in recent days on new options for military strikes in Iran as he considers following through on his threat to attack the country for cracking down on protesters," the daily reported citing its sources.

"Trump has not made a final decision, but the officials said he was seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime's efforts to suppress demonstrations set off by widespread economic grievances," according to the US-based daily.