Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action
Other countries
- 11 January, 2026
- 16:14
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order protecting proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales held in US Treasury Department accounts from legal action, Report informs via TASS.
The document was released by the White House on Friday.
It emphasizes that the proceeds from oil sales are sovereign property of the Venezuelan government held in custody in the United States. The decree invalidates any levies, judgments, orders, liens, seizures or other legal proceedings with respect to those assets.
The executive order also emphasizes that payments and transfers of those funds must be made by the Treasury Department in accordance with the instructions of the US Secretary of State.
Latest News
16:33
US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion planOther countries
16:14
Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal actionOther countries
15:56
Photo
Video
Today, 979 tons of fuel shipped from Azerbaijan to ArmeniaEnergy
15:24
Kazakhstan frees nearly 2,900 under constitution anniversary amnestyRegion
14:59
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
14:28
Ali Larijani: Those who provoke confrontation will face severe punishmentRegion
13:54
34 mosques set ablaze during Tehran protestsRegion
13:33
Israel on high alert for possibility of US intervention in Iran, sources sayOther countries
13:08