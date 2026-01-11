Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order protecting proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales held in US Treasury Department accounts from legal action, Report informs via TASS.

The document was released by the White House on Friday.

It emphasizes that the proceeds from oil sales are sovereign property of the Venezuelan government held in custody in the United States. The decree invalidates any levies, judgments, orders, liens, seizures or other legal proceedings with respect to those assets.

The executive order also emphasizes that payments and transfers of those funds must be made by the Treasury Department in accordance with the instructions of the US Secretary of State.