Today, 979 tons of fuel shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia
Energy
- 11 January, 2026
- 15:56
Oil product deliveries from Azerbaijan to Armenia continue, Report informs.
A train of 18 cars loaded with 979 tons of AI-92 motor gasoline departed from Bilajari station on January 11 in the direction of Boyuk Kasik.
The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via Georgia.
On January 9, 2026, some 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel – a total of 2,698 tons (48 cars) – were shipped from Bilajari station to Armenia.
On December 18, 2025, some 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor fuel were shipped to Armenia.
