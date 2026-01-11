Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Today, 979 tons of fuel shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

    Energy
    • 11 January, 2026
    • 15:56
    Today, 979 tons of fuel shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

    Oil product deliveries from Azerbaijan to Armenia continue, Report informs.

    A train of 18 cars loaded with 979 tons of AI-92 motor gasoline departed from Bilajari station on January 11 in the direction of Boyuk Kasik.

    The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via Georgia.

    On January 9, 2026, some 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel – a total of 2,698 tons (48 cars) – were shipped from Bilajari station to Armenia.

    On December 18, 2025, some 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor fuel were shipped to Armenia.

    Armenia Azerbaijan fuel
    Photo
    Video
    Bu gün Azərbaycandan Ermənistana 979 ton yanacaq göndərilib
    Photo
    Video
    Сегодня из Азербайджана в Армению отправлено 979 тонн топлива

    Latest News

    16:33

    US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan

    Other countries
    16:14

    Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Today, 979 tons of fuel shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

    Energy
    15:24

    Kazakhstan frees nearly 2,900 under constitution anniversary amnesty

    Region
    14:59
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    14:28

    Ali Larijani: Those who provoke confrontation will face severe punishment

    Region
    13:54

    34 mosques set ablaze during Tehran protests

    Region
    13:33

    Israel on high alert for possibility of US intervention in Iran, sources say

    Other countries
    13:08

    NetBlocks: Internet outage in Iran may last for several weeks

    Region
    All News Feed