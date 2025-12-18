US public and political figures to visit Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    18 December, 2025
    A number of US public and political figures are set to visit Azerbaijan, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon said during a meeting with Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

    According to Report, Carlon said US-Azerbaijan relations are expected to develop more dynamically next year, with visits by several public and political figures already planned.

    Gələn il ABŞ-nin bir sıra ictimai-siyasi xadimi Azərbaycana gələcək

