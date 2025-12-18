US public and political figures to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 18 December, 2025
- 18:30
A number of US public and political figures are set to visit Azerbaijan, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon said during a meeting with Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.
According to Report, Carlon said US-Azerbaijan relations are expected to develop more dynamically next year, with visits by several public and political figures already planned.
