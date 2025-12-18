UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMA

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan"s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), met with Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the sides reviewed ongoing humanitarian demining operations in territories liberated from occupation and the guest was briefed on current projects.

Discussions also covered the UN-Azerbaijan Framework for Cooperation on Sustainable Development for 2026–2030.

Suleymanov expressed gratitude to the outgoing Resident Coordinator for her valuable collaboration in humanitarian demining and wished her success in future endeavors.

Andreeva noted the close cooperation between ANAMA and the UN in humanitarian demining and wished continued success in clearing the liberated territories of landmines and rebuilding them.