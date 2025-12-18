Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMA

    Domestic policy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 18:12
    UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMA

    Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan"s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), met with Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the sides reviewed ongoing humanitarian demining operations in territories liberated from occupation and the guest was briefed on current projects.

    Discussions also covered the UN-Azerbaijan Framework for Cooperation on Sustainable Development for 2026–2030.

    Suleymanov expressed gratitude to the outgoing Resident Coordinator for her valuable collaboration in humanitarian demining and wished her success in future endeavors.

    Andreeva noted the close cooperation between ANAMA and the UN in humanitarian demining and wished continued success in clearing the liberated territories of landmines and rebuilding them.

    Vugar Suleymanov Vladanka Andreeva UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan ANAMA mine action
    Photo
    BMT-nin rezident əlaqələndiricisi ilə ANAMA-da görüş keçirilib
    Photo
    ANAMA и ООН обменялись мнениями по сотрудничеству на 2026–2030 годы

    Latest News

    18:59

    Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bomb

    Region
    18:38

    UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies

    Other countries
    18:30

    US public and political figures to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:22

    Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with US

    Other countries
    18:12
    Photo

    UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMA

    Domestic policy
    18:01
    Photo

    Uzbek delegation explores Shusha's cultural heritage

    Cultural policy
    18:00

    Azerbaijan introduces new museum fees for foreign visitors

    Tourism
    17:55

    Zelenskyy says Ukraine will cut drone production without EU funding

    Other countries
    17:48

    Ankara hosts talks on countering disinformation targeting Turkic world

    Media
    All News Feed