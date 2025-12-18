Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine will cut drone production without EU funding

    Ukraine will be forced to scale back drone production if it does not receive financing from the European Union by spring 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

    According to Report, citing Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy made the remarks at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, where a meeting of the European Council is under way.

    "If the relevant tranche does not arrive, drone production in Ukraine will be reduced severalfold," he said, adding that the country's long-range capabilities would also decline.

    Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine's partners could make a final decision on financial assistance by the end of 2025. He added that if the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is resolved, EU funds would be directed toward the country's postwar reconstruction.

    The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in 2026–2027, covering about two-thirds of the country's external financing needs for the next two years.

