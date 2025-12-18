Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan and Poland discuss cooperation in military medicine

    Military
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 19:04
    Azerbaijan and Poland discuss cooperation in military medicine

    Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, a meeting between military medical specialists of both countries was held in Baku.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that during the meeting, which took place at the Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, the guests were briefed on the successful reforms carried out in the field of military medicine within the Azerbaijan Army. The briefing covered the organization of medical services, newly implemented practical treatment approaches, and the medical care provided to active-duty and reserve military personnel as well as to their family members.

    Special emphasis was placed on the comprehensive conditions created at the Main Clinical Hospital for the examination and treatment of military personnel, as well as on the dedicated work of highly qualified medical staff.

    Subsequently, an extensive exchange of views was held on the prospects for developing mutual cooperation and on other issues of shared interest.

    It was noted that working-level meetings would continue with a view to promoting the exchange of experience in military medicine between Azerbaijan and Poland, expanding cooperation opportunities, and enhancing professional training.

    Following the meeting, the Polish delegation visited the Ministry of Defense"s Main Clinical Hospital and other military medical institutions, where they got acquainted with the facilities and conditions in place.

    Azerbaijan Poland cooperation military medicine
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Polşa arasında hərbi tibb sahəsində əməkdaşlıq məsələləri müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Польша обсудили сотрудничество в сфере военной медицины

    Latest News

    20:16

    EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine, Tusk says

    Other countries
    20:09

    Belarus president signals possible major deal with US

    Other countries
    19:52

    Peskov says Russia preparing to discuss new version of Ukraine peace plan with US

    Other countries
    19:39

    Mirzoyan, NATO's Šekerinska discuss prospects linked to unblocking regional routes

    Region
    19:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding economic cooperation

    Economy
    19:15

    Zelenskyy says using Russian assets to support Ukraine is absolutely fair

    Other countries
    19:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Poland discuss cooperation in military medicine

    Military
    18:59

    Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bomb

    Region
    18:38

    UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies

    Other countries
    All News Feed