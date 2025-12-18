Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bomb
18 December, 2025
- 18:59
US negotiators are proposing humiliating terms that Iran would not accept, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with party leaders and politicians in Tehran, according to Report.
He added that the US disrupted previous talks by threatening military action.
"Iran is not inclined toward a new war and has no plans to develop a nuclear bomb or any nuclear weapons. We are ready for inspection in any form," Pezeshkian said.
