Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 12:16
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

    President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Report informs.

    "Your Highness,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and, through you, to your entire people my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Kuwait.

    The current level of Azerbaijan-Kuwait interstate relations, developing in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, is a source of satisfaction. The high-level mutual understanding and active dialogue create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in various fields.

    I am confident that the traditionally friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, and our fruitful cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations, will continue to expand and deepen through our joint efforts in the interests of our two peoples.

    Taking this pleasant opportunity, I cordially congratulate you and your friendly people on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the State of Kuwait – continued peace and prosperity," reads the letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Kuwait Azerbaijan national day
    İlham Əliyev Küveyt Əmirini milli bayramları münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Эмира Кувейта по случаю национального праздника

    Latest News

    13:12

    Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changed

    Domestic policy
    13:01
    Photo

    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    Domestic policy
    12:55

    Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Religion
    12:43

    Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

    ICT
    12:34

    Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    12:34

    Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:17

    Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit

    Region
    12:16

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    12:06
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Lankaran State Vocational Education Center

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed