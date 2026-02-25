Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Report informs.

"Your Highness,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and, through you, to your entire people my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Kuwait.

The current level of Azerbaijan-Kuwait interstate relations, developing in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, is a source of satisfaction. The high-level mutual understanding and active dialogue create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in various fields.

I am confident that the traditionally friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, and our fruitful cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations, will continue to expand and deepen through our joint efforts in the interests of our two peoples.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I cordially congratulate you and your friendly people on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the State of Kuwait – continued peace and prosperity," reads the letter.